Candidate uses racially offensive term on radio show

Nation

Candidate uses racially offensive term on radio show

byAssociated Press30 August 2019 15:16-04:00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A longshot candidate for Louisiana governor is facing backlash for using a racist epithet on talk radio.

Gary Landrieu, a white independent, was on WGSO radio in New Orleans this week. The Advocate reports he was talking about names used against him when he was a child. One was a racially offensive term used against people who support African-Americans.

A Gary Landrieu spokeswoman said he was just bluntly explaining his childhood experiences as a nephew of former Mayor Moon Landrieu, who had championed civil rights.

Gary Landrieu’s campaign stances are starkly different from those of his famous relatives. For instance, he calls for protection of Confederate monuments. His cousin, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, worked to remove three monuments to Confederate figures from New Orleans streets.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.