California university employee killed in campus stabbing

byAssociated Press19 August 2019 15:13-04:00

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — An employee of California State University, Fullerton was killed in a stabbing in a campus parking lot Monday in what police called a targeted attack, though they were not sure of a motive.

The victim was in his late 50s and worked in international student admissions at the sprawling campus in Orange County, police Lt. Jon Radus said. He was not immediately identified by authorities.

A witness who called 911 said the suspect fled on foot, Radus said. Police found the victim inside a car with multiple stab wounds, he said.

“We do not know motive at this point for what occurred,” Radus told reporters. “We do not believe there is a random stabber.”

The school, which is part of the 23-campus California State University system, enrolled more than 39,000 students last year. A commuter school in the middle of its host city, it is well known in the sports world for producing strong baseball teams.

According to the university’s calendar, the academic year was scheduled to start Monday.

Authorities described the suspect as male with black hair and wearing black pants and a black shirt.

