California snowpack 202% of average for this time of year

by – 2 June 2019 12:48-04:00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California water officials say the amount of snow blanketing the Sierra Nevada is even bigger than the 2017 snowpack that pulled the state out of a five-year drought.

The Department of Water Resources says as of May 30 the Sierra snowpack measured 202% of average after a barrage of wet storms throughout winter and spring.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that at this time last year, it measured 6 percent of average — making this year’s 33 times bigger than 2018.

In 2017, the snowpack measured 190 percent of average.

The snowpack supplies about 30 percent of state water needs.

In the Tahoe Basin, Squaw Valley ski resort has seen so much snow it plans to stay open until at least July 5. In May alone, Squaw recorded 37 inches (94 centimeters).

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

