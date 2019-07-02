California mother charged with murder in son’s drowning

byAssociated Press2 July 2019 18:14-04:00

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of drowning her 12-year-old son in a California irrigation ditch 11 years after she tried to drown him in a Montana river has been charged with murder.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said 45-year-old Sherri Telnas was charged Tuesday with one count of murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait and one count of attempted murder causing great bodily injury.

Deputies arrested Telnas on Saturday after they found the boy and his 7-year-old brother unresponsive in a full irrigation canal near their home in the community of Porterville.

Telnas is expected to be arraigned on the charges later Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

If convicted on all charges, Telnas faces a maximum sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

