Cabán calls it quits in contested Queens DA race

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Cabán is calling it quits in her race for Queens district attorney that gained national attention.

Cabán told supporters on Tuesday night that her campaign was conceding the Democratic primary to Queens Borough President Melinda Katz after a judicial review of disputed ballots didn’t significantly alter Katz’s slim lead in the tightly contested race.

Cabán was leading by more than 1,000 votes after the June 25 primary, but a manual recount led to Katz taking the lead.

The New York City Board of Elections declared Katz the official winner last week. Cabán went to court over ballots her campaign said had been improperly excluded.

A judge’s review didn’t significantly impact the final decision, leading to Cabán’s concession.

