Bystander shoots man who fatally shot wife at dentist office

byAssociated Press13 February 2019 14:12-05:00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff says a man has fatally shot his wife at the dentist office where she worked.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told news outlets that a bystander at David A. Guy Dentistry in Kingsport then shot the man and held him until officers arrived. Cassidy said the bystander was legally licensed to carry a weapon. He called him a hero who “took care of the situation until police officers arrived.”

The sheriff said the woman was taken to a hospital after Wednesday’s shooting and pronounced dead. The man was being treated at a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately available. Police have not released any identities.

News outlets report investigators were interviewing multiple patients and employees who were at the practice when the shooting happened.

