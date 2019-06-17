Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police

byAssociated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot a black man in South Bend, Indiana, the city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is mayor.

Buttigieg returned Sunday to South Bend, where he said the death would be thoroughly investigated. He has also canceled a Monday campaign stop in New York.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office says police responded Sunday to a call about a suspicious person going through cars.

An officer confronted a man in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot. The prosecutor’s office says the man exited the vehicle and approached the officer with a knife raised and the officer opened fire.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Eric Jack Logan of South Bend, died later at a hospital.

Authorities have not released the officer’s race.

