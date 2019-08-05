Bus driver arrested for locking woman in luggage compartment

Nation

Bus driver arrested for locking woman in luggage compartment

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 12:16-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — A bus driver has been charged with locking a passenger in the vehicle’s luggage compartment.

Connecticut State Police got a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was deliberately locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus during a trip from New York City to Boston.

Authorities tracked the call and pulled the bus over on Interstate 84 in Union, Connecticut.

The woman told authorities a female driver locked her inside while she retrieved items from her bag.

Police charged 49-year-old Wendy Alberty with unlawful restraint and other offenses. Alberty was not driving at the time but was on the bus as a passenger.

She was freed on $2,000 bail. Her case wasn’t listed in court records and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.