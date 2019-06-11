Bureau preps census with and without citizenship question

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 15:14-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to decide whether a citizenship question can be included in next year’s decennial census questionnaire, the U.S. Census Bureau is preparing for either outcome.

Bureau officials said Tuesday they are beginning a test this week to see how people respond to the questionnaire depending on whether the citizenship question is included.

The bureau is sending the questionnaire to 480,000 U.S. homes.

Some randomly assigned households will have the citizenship question included, and some won’t have the question.

Bureau officials say the response rates will help them figure out how many census takers will be needed for either scenario.

Republicans have been pushing to add the citizenship question, but opponents say it will scare off immigrants and skew population counts.

