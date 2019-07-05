Boy who fell into Indiana drain rescued during fireworks

Nation

Boy who fell into Indiana drain rescued during fireworks

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 09:05-04:00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a young boy watching fireworks in Indiana was rescued after failing more than 20 feet (6 meters) into a water-filled drain pipe.

A crowd watched as rescuers in Evansville lowered a swing-set seat into the pipe and pulled him up Thursday night. TV station WFIE reports that the boy was not injured besides cuts and scrapes, and that he was talking the entire time.

It’s unclear how the boy fell into the drain pipe, which had a lid. Mark Mastison of the Evansville Fire Department says lowering the seat was “plan F.” He says his crew “went through A through E already.”

Mastison says the rescuers are highly trained.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.