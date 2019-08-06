Boy found dead in Baltimore trash had severe untreated burns

byAssociated Press6 August 2019 07:26-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a 4-year-old boy suffered severe, untreated burns before he was found dead in a trash bin.

News outlets report charging documents released Monday detail the gruesome end to the life of Malachi Lawson, whose disappearance prompted an intense search .

The documents say his mother, Alicia Lawson, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, told police Malachai was scalded by bath water so hot that his skin was floating around him. Police said they feared getting punished, so tried to treat the burns themselves. They said Alicia Lawson found her son unresponsive nine days later, wrapped him in a blanket and caught a Lyft to the trash bin.

Both women face charges including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and false statements. Shatika Lawson’s lawyer said she had no malicious intent.

