Boy, 14, accused in shooting death of another 14-year-old

Nation

Boy, 14, accused in shooting death of another 14-year-old

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 16:53-04:00

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — One 14-year-old Kansas boy is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a townhome in suburban Kansas City.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the town of Olathe. The Kansas City Star reports that the victim is Zavier Mendoza of Olathe.

The suspect was arrested hours after the shooting. His name has not been released. Police say the suspect and Zavier knew each other.

Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell says the shooting happened during a disturbance, but details about the disturbance are still being pieced together.

Yeldell called the shooting “an unthinkable tragedy.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.