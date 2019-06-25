Boston police: Man, 19, shot dead after firing at officers

Nation

by Associated Press 25 June 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say a 19-year-old man has been fatally shot after he fired at officers during a foot chase.

Commissioner William Gross says officers had been responding to reports of gunfire in a Dorchester neighborhood park Monday evening when they spotted two people fleeing.

Gross says the suspects split down different streets, and two officers on bicycles pursued one of them who had a gun.

He says the officers told the man multiple times to drop the weapon before he fired at them. Officers then returned fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gross says the officers were not struck by gunfire and a firearm was recovered.

He says officers on bicycles do not currently wear body cameras, but the footage from officers who assisted will be reviewed.

