Border officer shoots driver; Arizona port of entry closes

byAssociated Press

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of Nogales, Arizona, says a port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border is temporarily closed after a customs officer shot and killed a southbound driver who refused to stop.

Mayor Arturo Garino tells the Arizona Daily Star that he was told the shooting took place after the truck tried to run over the officer Thursday night.

The truck’s momentum then carried it onto the Mexican side of the buffer zone between the two countries.

Officers of the Mexican equivalent of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reportedly surrounded the truck and discovered the driver dead.

Mexican authorities told the Nogales International newspaper that two men were in the truck and the passenger was arrested.

