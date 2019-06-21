Bond set for Texas man charged in death of transgender woman

Bond set for Texas man charged in death of transgender woman

byAssociated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has set a $500,000 bond for a 22-year-old man charged in the killing of a transgender woman whose body was found in a Dallas lake.

Ruben Alvarado made an initial court appearance Friday morning after his arrest Thursday. He’s charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Chynal (shih-NAHL’) Lindsey. Sgt. Warren Mitchell says Dallas police haven’t identified a motive.

Alvarado is being held in the Dallas County Jail. He doesn’t yet have an attorney.

A game warden pulled Lindsey’s body from White Rock Lake on June 1. Police have not released specifics on how she died.

Last week, 33-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three other women in Dallas, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.

