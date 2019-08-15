Bond hearing set after slaying of Ole Miss student

Nation

Bond hearing set after slaying of Ole Miss student

by – 15 August 2019 16:44-04:00

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says a bond hearing is set for next week for a man charged in the slaying of a University of Mississippi student.

Tony Farese is representing Brandon Theesfeld, who is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.

Farese tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he requested the bond hearing Wednesday after talks with District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office. Farese says he will request a “reasonable bond” during the Aug. 22 hearing.

Kostial’s body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university’s campus in Oxford. Her funeral was held July 27 in her hometown of Kirkwood, Missouri.

Theesfeld is from Fort Worth, Texas. He was also an Ole Miss student and has been suspended.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.