Body of deported Iraqi national returning to US for burial

byAssociated Press29 August 2019 17:24-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — The body of a 41-year-old

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, of Michigan, announced Thursday that Jimmy Aldaoud’s body was in transit and was expected to arrive Friday. Aldaoud, who came to the U.S. as an infant and lived in the Detroit area, was deported in June.

Levin says Aldaoud had diabetes as well as schizophrenia and other mental health issues. He spoke no Arabic and had no family in Iraq.

A private funeral is planned for next week. Levin says the Chaldean Community Foundation is covering the costs of repatriating Aldaoud’s body.

He was among hundreds of Iraqi nationals who were arrested to enforce deportation orders.

