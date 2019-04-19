Bobcat that attacked golfer, horse, had rabies

byAssociated Press19 April 2019 08:53-04:00

SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut shortly after scratching a horse has tested positive for rabies.

The bobcat was shot and killed by state environmental police shortly after it attacked a man Thursday on the Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Sprague, Connecticut.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement the wildcat was taken for testing at the UConn Medical Lab, which confirmed it has rabies.

The golfer and the horse’s owner have been notified.

The golfer, a man in his 60s whose name was not made public, was treated at a hospital for scratches.

Bobcats are common in Connecticut, but attacks on humans are unusual. The last report of a bobcat attack on a human in the state was in Bozrah in August 2014.

