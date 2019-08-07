Bison petted in latest Yellowstone dangerous-behavior video

Nation

Bison petted in latest Yellowstone dangerous-behavior video

byAssociated Press7 August 2019 13:26-04:00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man

The bison dodges from the man, who was on a crowded boardwalk near a thermal area. Yellowstone officials warn the outcome could have been worse.

Park officials said Wednesday they’re still investigating details of the video posted online July 8, including who the man was and where and when the incident happened.

On July 22, a bison charged and tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl several feet (meters) into the air after tourists came within 5 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) of the animal.

The girl was treated at a nearby clinic and released. Yellowstone officials said Wednesday they will not cite anybody for that incident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.