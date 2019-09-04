Biologists save mussels trapped near demolished Indiana dam

Nation

Biologists save mussels trapped near demolished Indiana dam

by – 4 September 2019 12:55-04:00

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have rescued thousands of freshwater mussels left stranded out of water by the demolition of a dam on the White River in central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources scientists joined Muncie Sanitary District staff last week to collect by hand nearly 2,800 mussels representing 16 native species along the river at Muncie’s McCulloch Park.

The mussels were relocated farther downstream.

The Star Press reports that the recent demolition of a dam at the park lowered and narrowed the river, leaving the mussels stranded high and dry.

Brant Fisher is a DNR aquatic biologist. He says the agency was ready to give the mussels a lift because they “can’t move fast or far” and likely would have died.

Muncie is 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.