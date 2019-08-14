Bicyclist shot on Miami causeway after argument

Nation

Bicyclist shot on Miami causeway after argument

byAssociated Press14 August 2019 11:24-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — Officials in Florida say they’re investigating a shooting that took place on a bridge that links Miami and Key Biscayne and was apparently featured in a Facebook video.

Miami police spokesman Freddie Cruz says a bicyclist was shot Wednesday morning, and he’s is in extremely critical condition. Cruz says they’re interviewing a suspect.

The Miami Herald posted a Facebook video that shows a motorcyclist approaching a group of bicyclists on the bridge. An argument begins and at some point the video-taking device seemed to have fallen, blocking visuals. But someone can be heard yelling “dispara dispara,” Spanish for “shoot shoot.”

Cruz says he can’t confirm whether the motorcyclist is the shooter or whether he’s talking to investigators.

The shooting caused heavy backups during the morning rush hour and forced the causeway to be shut down .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.