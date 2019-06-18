Bear loving man gets probation for bear killing retaliation

by – 18 June 2019 12:06-04:00

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who enjoyed the presence of a bear on his property and tried to burn his neighbor’s ranch down after a hunter legally killed the bear has been sentenced to two years of probation.

The Aspen Daily News reports 69-year-old Thomas Andersen was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to felony attempted arson and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says Andersen liked seeing the bear and doused part of the ranch with gasoline and berated the hunter’s children after the bear was killed last year.

The ranch’s caretaker had given the hunter who killed the bear permission to be on the land.

Andersen must pay a $2,500 fine, perform 60 hours of community service and complete an anger-management evaluation.

