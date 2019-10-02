Barge hits marina, sets boats adrift in Ohio River

Nation

Barge hits marina, sets boats adrift in Ohio River

byAssociated Press2 October 2019 08:36-04:00

LUDLOW, Ky. (AP) — Fire and police units are at the scene of a barge accident that set several boats adrift or sinking in the Ohio River.

The barge hit the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club Wednesday morning hard enough to partially submerge the marina’s bar and grill.

Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Management Steve Hensley told news outlets that six boats were knocked loose.

Hensley said there was one person on the barge and one person on one of the boats, but neither was injured.

Dispatchers said multiple police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.