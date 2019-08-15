‘Bama fan who poisoned Auburn trees due in court

Nation

‘Bama fan who poisoned Auburn trees due in court

byAssociated Press15 August 2019 09:46-04:00

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A prosecutor wants to know why a University of Alabama fan who pleaded guilty to poisoning landmark oak trees at Auburn University isn’t making court-ordered restitution payments.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes tells WRBL-TV that Harvey Updyke is being ordered to appear in court on Oct. 30 to explain himself.

Updyke served more than 70 days in jail in 2013 and was ordered to pay about $800,000 in restitution after admitting to poisoning trees at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn. Fans traditionally rolled the trees with toilet paper after a win.

Hughes says Updyke has paid less than $5,000 and often misses payments.

Updyke is a 70-year-old former Texas trooper who now lives in Louisiana. He posted a Facebook video recently saying his monthly rent was going up almost $200.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.