Baltimore teen gets life in prison in police officer slaying

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 12:34-04:00

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore teenager has been sentenced to life in prison after fatally striking a Maryland police officer with a stolen Jeep.

A judge in Baltimore County sentenced 17-year-old Dawnta Harris on Wednesday. He was tried as an adult and convicted of felony murder in May.

Officer Amy Caprio died in May 2018 while responding to a suspicious vehicle report.

Jurors watched Caprio’s body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car, drawing her weapon and screaming “Stop! Stop!” The Jeep slammed into her.

Three others, identified as Harris’ accomplices, have pleaded guilty to felony murder.

WJZ-TV reports defense attorney Warren Brown read a letter from Harris saying “I just wish I could go back and not do what I did.”

