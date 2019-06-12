Baltimore Police: Hospital guard posed as officer in rape

Nation

Baltimore Police: Hospital guard posed as officer in rape

byAssociated Press12 June 2019 09:02-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police believe they’ve solved a rape case that had investigators pull more than 100 police cars off the streets to search for evidence.

A woman alleged that a uniformed officer ordered her into a patrol car and later raped her. Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Tuesday night that an exhaustive investigation led them instead to arrest a security guard for a hospital trauma center on charges of rape and impersonating a police officer.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police say 50-year-old Richard Barnes identified himself as a police officer when he stopped the victim’s vehicle on June 1 and ordered the woman into his car.

Police say he was wearing his security guard uniform at the time. Investigators ultimately confirmed it was Barnes’ personal vehicle, and not a squad car.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.