Baltimore man guilty of killing ex-girlfriend outside school

Nation

Baltimore man guilty of killing ex-girlfriend outside school

by – 16 July 2019 04:46-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend, who was found bound, beaten, stabbed, strangled and dumped outside an area high school.

The Baltimore Sun reports 23-year-old Christopher Rather was convicted of second-degree murder Monday in the 2018 death of 20-year-old Jasmine Pierce-Morris. He was acquitted of first-degree murder, which involves premeditation.

Pierce-Morris was found last summer slumped over the bleachers of a practice football field; her hands were bound with rope near a prom picture of Rather, who had been her date.

Court records say Pierce-Morris’ friend and mother told detectives Pierce-Morris was avoiding Rather and had started dating someone else, but Rather was obsessed with her. Pierce-Morris’ last text message to a friend said Rather wanted to meet her at the football field to talk.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.