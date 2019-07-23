Baltimore deputy commissioner and wife robbed at gunpoint

Nation

Baltimore deputy commissioner and wife robbed at gunpoint

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 14:55-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one of Baltimore’s newest deputy police commissioners and his wife were robbed at gunpoint.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were approached by four men in an SUV at about 9 p.m. Friday near Patterson Park.

Police say the men announced it was a robbery, showed a gun and fled with a wallet, a purse, cash and multiple cellphones.

Police say no one was injured.

