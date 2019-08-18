Bail set at $200,000 for NYC subway scare defendant

byAssociated Press18 August 2019 14:54-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Bail has been set at $200,000 for a homeless man from West Virginia who was charged with placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station.

The bail was set Sunday when Larry Kenton Griffin II of Bruno, West Virginia, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Griffin.

Griffin was scheduled to return to court Friday.

His bail was set by Criminal Court Judge Keisha Espinal two days after Friday morning’s commute was disrupted by a police investigation that began after two large cooking pots were spotted at Manhattan’s Fulton subway station.

The 26-year-old Griffin was charged with two counts of placing a false bomb. He was arrested Saturday in the Bronx.

