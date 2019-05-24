Bail denied for former police officer charged in killing
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Bail has been denied for a former Mississippi police officer charged in the killing of a woman with whom he was romantically involved.
News outlets report Circuit Judge John Gregory denied bail Friday for 38-year-old Mathew Kinne (KIHN’-ee), who is charged with murder.
City officials fired Kinne on Tuesday from his job at the Oxford Police Department, two days after 32-year-old Dominique Clayton was found shot to death in her home in Oxford.
Clayton’s relatives say she and Kinne had been in a romantic relationship.
Clayton’s mother, Bessie Clayton, had expressed outrage Wednesday after prosecutors told a different judge that they and defense lawyers might discuss bail.
Kinne is white, and Dominique Clayton was black. Her mother said Wednesday: “There is no justice for black people.”
Kinne remains jailed.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.