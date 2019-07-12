Baby herons, egrets rescued after tree splits in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sixteen baby herons and egrets have been rescued after their tree collapsed in Oakland, hurling them from their nests to the pavement.

International Bird Rescue says it got a call Wednesday after a ficus tree that was serving as a rookery split in half and partially fell.

Rescuers took the snowy egrets and black-crowned night herons to the group’s rescue center in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fairfield.

Some of the chicks are only days old.

