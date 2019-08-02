Baby discovered dead in hot vehicle at Dallas-area car wash

Nation

Baby discovered dead in hot vehicle at Dallas-area car wash

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 09:28-04:00

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say a 9-month-old girl was found dead in a hot vehicle at a Dallas-area car wash on a sweltering day.

Garland police say the baby was in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time before being discovered by her father around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police did not immediately say where investigators believe the father had been before finding his daughter’s body. Police haven’t released her name.

Garland police say no charges have been filed at this time.

The National Weather Service says temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Dallas area on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.