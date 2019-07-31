Baby dies after being left near California dumpster

Baby dies after being left near California dumpster

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 22:54-04:00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two newborn babies have been found abandoned near a Northern California dumpster and one has died.

The infants are believed to be twins. Police say they were found Tuesday afternoon on a road in Fairfield, northeast of San Francisco.

One child died and the other was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on that child’s condition.

Police say a woman who appeared to have just given birth was found nearby and taken to a hospital. There’s also no word on her condition.

