Autopsy: Wichita toddler overdosed on methadone

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An autopsy has found that a Wichita toddler who died at a motel overdosed on the addiction treatment medication methadone.

KAKE-TV reports that the autopsy results for 2-year-old Zayden JayNesahkluah were released Wednesday.

Kayden’s body was found May 31 at a Wichita motel. His mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass , was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder. Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Zayden is at least the ninth child age 5 or younger to die in the Wichita area under suspicious circumstances since 2017. Several of the children died after state welfare officials had contact with their families.

Information from: KAKE-TV.

