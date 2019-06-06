Authorities: Woman who left newborn in woods in ’93 charged

Nation

Authorities: Woman who left newborn in woods in ’93 charged

byAssociated Press6 June 2019 16:42-04:00

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a woman who put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area in 1993 has been charged with aggravated murder after detectives tracked her down using familial DNA.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand announced Thursday at a news conference the arrest of 49-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, of the Cleveland suburb of Euclid. Hildenbrand adds that Eastwood-Ritchey “admitted to a similar crime two years prior.”

It’s unclear whether Eastwood-Ritchey has an attorney. She was indicted Thursday.

The community paid for a funeral, burial and a headstone marked “Geauga’s Child” where gifts and flowers continue to be placed.

Hildenbrand said detectives used a family tree of 1,400 relatives before finding Eastwood-Ritchey.

The sheriff said Eastwood-Ritchey expressed no remorse when she was arrested.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.