Authorities: Teen boy, man shot aboard train in Philadelphia

byAssociated Press6 June 2019 07:05-04:00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting on a train in Philadelphia has left a man and a teenage boy wounded.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, as the train neared the city hall station.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both shot and were being treated at a hospital. Authorities say their injuries are not considered life threatening, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The gunman was captured a short time later. But his name and what charges he’s facing have not been disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

