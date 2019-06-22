Authorities say 9 killed after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

Nation

Authorities say 9 killed after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

byAssociated Press22 June 2019 01:33-04:00

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii transportation officials say nine people have died after a twin-engine aircraft crashed in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says nine were aboard the aircraft when it went down Friday evening near Dillingham Airfield in the northwest corner of Oahu and no one is expected to have survived.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.