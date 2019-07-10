Authorities: Missing Texas man was eaten by his own dogs

Nation

Authorities: Missing Texas man was eaten by his own dogs

byAssociated Press10 July 2019 15:20-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old Texas man who had been missing for months was eaten, bones and all, by his dogs.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King says Freddie Mack had serious health problems and it’s unclear whether his 18 dogs killed him or consumed his body after he died from a medical condition.

A relative reported Mack missing in May from his home near Venus, a community of fewer than 4,000 people about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

The sheriff’s office says Mack wasn’t at his property and, after days of trying to find him, investigators returned and found animal feces containing bits of human hair, clothing and bone.

On Tuesday, medical examiners informed the sheriff’s department that DNA testing showed the bone fragments belonged to Mack.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.