Authorities: Kentucky officer fatally shoots armed man

Nation

Authorities: Kentucky officer fatally shoots armed man

byAssociated Press9 August 2019 16:50-04:00

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say an officer fatally shot an armed man while checking on a barricaded person.

Kentucky State Police say Breckinridge County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers went to a home Thursday evening to conduct a welfare check on a report of a barricaded person.

State police spokesman Scotty Sharp said in a news release that officers encountered a man inside with a firearm. Sharp said the man refused to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers, and a trooper fired, striking the man.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Kevin D. Jenkins of Leitchfield. He was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The trooper, who wasn’t named, has been placed on paid administrative leave for two weeks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.