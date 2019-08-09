Authorities: Kentucky officer fatally shoots armed man

by –

(AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say an officer fatally shot an armed man while checking on a barricaded person.

Kentucky State Police say Breckinridge County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers went to a home Thursday evening to conduct a welfare check on a report of a barricaded person.

State police spokesman Scotty Sharp said in a news release that officers encountered a man inside with a firearm. Sharp said the man refused to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers, and a trooper fired, striking the man.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Kevin D. Jenkins of Leitchfield. He was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The trooper, who wasn’t named, has been placed on paid administrative leave for two weeks.