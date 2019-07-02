Authorities identify man shot and killed by Georgia police

byAssociated Press2 July 2019 11:30-04:00

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers in a northeast Georgia college town.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a news release that 23-year-old Aaron Hong was killed by Athens-Clarke County police Monday.

The GBI says two officers responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance with a butcher knife at an apartment complex. The GBI says Hong appeared to be injured and confronted officers when they arrived and ignored commands to drop the knife.

The GBI says Hong charged an officer, who fired multiple times and hit Hong. When Hong got back up and tried to grab one of the officers’ weapons, the second officer fired multiple times.

Hong died from his wounds. One officer suffered minor injuries.

