Authorities identify 3 who died in suspected mass overdose

byAssociated Press23 September 2019 08:06-04:00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three men who died in an apparent mass drug overdose at a Pittsburgh apartment building that left four other men hospitalized.

All were found early Sunday. They apparently used narcotics at the same time and in the same place, but authorities haven’t specified which drug or combination of drugs they took.

Three men — 32-year-old Rubiel Clemente-Martinez, of Columbus, Ohio; 38-year-old Josue Soberal Serrano, of Carthage, Mo., and 32-year-old Joel Pecina, 32, of Coraopolis — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say all the victims were wearing orange paper wrist bands. Police determined the men initially went to a venue together, then headed to the apartment where they overdosed.

One man remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, while three others were in stable condition.

