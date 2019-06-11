Authorities: cocaine seized from Port of Savannah container

Nation

Authorities: cocaine seized from Port of Savannah container

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 17:33-04:00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve seized more than 21 kilograms (47 pounds) of cocaine and arrested two people during a warehouse raid in Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Tuesday that federal and local law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on the warehouse in Augusta on June 7. He said they discovered the cocaine in a shipping container transported from the Port of Savannah.

They arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Alexander Pujols and 40-year-old Fausto Mendez Ramos. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two men had attorneys who could comment.

Christine said the seizure and arrests were part of renewed efforts to scrutinize shipments into the port. Since October, Christine says authorities have seized more than 1,300 kilograms (2,900 pounds) of cocaine, worth at least $53 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.