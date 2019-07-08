Authorities: Boy dies after mother drowned his brother

Nation

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 13:05-04:00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has lost a fight for his life that began when his mother tried to drown him after she drowned his 12-year-old brother in California.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Telnas died Sunday in a Visalia hospital. An autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

His mother Sherri Telnas had been convicted a decade ago in Montana for trying to drown the 12-year-old when he was an infant.

She was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year sentences, eventually placed on probation and released in 2014.

The death of the younger boy Sunday came after his 45-year-old mother pleaded not guilty last week to a murder charge in the drowning of her son Jackson Telnas and the attempted drowning of her younger son.

