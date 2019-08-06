Attorneys seek plea agreement in cruise ship death case

Nation

Attorneys seek plea agreement in cruise ship death case

by By BECKY BOHRER , Associated Press6 August 2019 13:32-04:00

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys for a Utah man accused of killing his wife on a cruise to Alaska in 2017 have filed a notice of intent to change his plea.

Kenneth Manzanares was charged with murder in the death of his wife. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His attorneys, in a filing with a federal court, said the parties involved in the case are working to finalize the details of a plea agreement. They asked for a court date in November.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt said Tuesday he could provide no further details.

Manzanares’ attorneys, in a filing earlier this year, said experts had examined Manzanares and done tests addressing his mental state at the time of his wife’s death. They said that was a critical element for any resolution.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.