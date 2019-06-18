Attorney Michael Avenatti faces November trial in New York

by

(AP) — California attorney Michael Avenatti faces a November trial date on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

The Nov. 12 trial date was set Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan.

Avenatti participated by telephone. Afterward, he said in a statement he looks forward to a jury exonerating him.

A Tuesday hearing scheduled over allegations he defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels was postponed.

Avenatti was charged in March with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike, the sportswear company.

Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

He also faces federal fraud charges in California.

This story has been corrected to say Avenatti was charged in March, not April.