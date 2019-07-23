Attorney Avenatti faces judge in Stormy Daniels-related case

NEW YORK (AP) — California attorney Michael Avenatti is due to return to a New York court to face charges accusing him of cheating porn star Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in a book deal.

The pretrial hearing Tuesday is likely to be routine, with a discussion of when written arguments must be submitted and when evidence will be shared among attorneys.

Avenatti faces other criminal charges in New York and Los Angeles related to claims that he tried to extort up to $25 million from sportswear giant Nike and defrauded clients in California. A trial in the Nike-related case is scheduled for Nov. 12. Avenatti denies all of the allegations.

Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

