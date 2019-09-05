Attorney: Alleged newspaper gunman ‘evil as all get-out’

Nation

by By BRIAN WITTE , Associated Press5 September 2019 18:36-04:00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A lawyer says “evil as all get-out” would be a better way of describing the man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper, rather than calling him crazy.

Brennan McCarthy, who represented a woman harassed by Jarrod Ramos years ago, testified Thursday during a pretrial hearing.

Defense attorneys for Ramos subpoenaed McCarthy, because they believe he may have documents to support a plea of not criminally responsible. Defense attorneys say McCarthy told police the day of the June 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette he believed Ramos is “crazy.”

The testimony came as prosecutors and defense attorneys continued to battle in court about whether prosecutors properly have shared information about the case with defense attorneys.

