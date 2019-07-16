Atlanta FedEx driver transports shooting victims to hospital

Nation

Atlanta FedEx driver transports shooting victims to hospital

byAssociated Press16 July 2019 04:54-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — A FedEx truck driver in Atlanta is being credited transporting three shooting victims to a hospital.

News outlets report four people were shot Monday. Before police arrived, three of the victims flagged down a FedEx driver who took them to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The fourth person was later dropped off at the hospital.

Atlanta Police Department spokeswoman Tasheena Brown says police believe the shooting was a result of a possible drug deal gone wrong. She also said the FedEx driver was being a good citizen.

The status of the shooting victims is unknown. No charges were filed Monday and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.