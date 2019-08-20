Arson investigation at house owned by disappearance suspect

byAssociated Press20 August 2019 13:43-04:00

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Officials believe an arsonist may be responsible for a fire that destroyed a home being built by the only named suspect in a woman’s high-profile disappearance.

News outlets report the home owned by Brooks Houck burned down in Bardstown on Sunday night.

Houck was named as a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers, who is presumed dead. Houck has denied involvement with Rogers’ disappearance and has never been charged. The case was the focus of a series on the Oxygen network last year.

Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly says the house consisted of a frame with no gas or electricity running to it, so it was likely set on fire. He says disgruntled employees who work for Houck may be to blame.

