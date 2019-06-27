Arkansas officer charged with battery for injuring suspect

Nation

Arkansas officer charged with battery for injuring suspect

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 12:55-04:00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say an Arkansas police officer who was suspended for injuring a suspect during an arrest last summer has been charged with battery.

Police say in a statement North Little Rock Officer Jon Crowder was arrested Thursday after a review by the Pulaski County prosecutor’s office determined his actions during the arrest were criminal.

Crowder responded to a call on Aug. 27, injuring a suspect during an arrest. A supervisory panel reviewed his actions, although it is not clear how long after the arrest the review occurred.

Crowder was suspended for 30 days on Oct. 25 for departmental policy violations.

On May 20, Chief Mike Davis was notified prosecutors were seeking charges, and Crowder was removed from patrol and put on “modified duty.”

It’s unclear if Crowder has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.